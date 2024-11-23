IIT-Hyderabad gets ready for half marathon, race bibs unveiled

Setting the tone for the much-awaited grand half marathon by IIT-Hyderabad Runners’ Club on December 1 (Sunday), director (IIT-H) B.S. Murty, along with senior officials, unveiled the marathon’s T-shirts and bibs on Saturday (November 23).

According to president and race director Prem Pal, about 1,350 participants from across the country have registered for the event, to compete in multiple categories of the ‘5k fun run’, ‘10k’ and the half marathon.

The run in the various categories is to make it an inclusive contest for runners of all levels, and all the events will take place on the scenic 600-acre campus of IIT-Hyderabad in Sangareddy’s Kandi.

Registered participants can collect their T-shirt/bib from IIT Hyderabad campus or from Sarath City Mall, Gachibowli, on November 24 (Sunday).

Also present in the special ceremony on Saturday were vice-president Upender Sunkari, general secretary Himanshu Joshi and members from the Runners Club.

