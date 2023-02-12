ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Hyderabad announces 150 SURE internships starting this May

February 12, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The internship period starts from May 15 and will span two months

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will offer 150 internships to undergraduate non IIT-H students this year under its newly launched Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme.

The call for inviting applications across all 18 departments is now open on the institute website ( https://iith.ac.in/research/SURE/)and SRC social media pages. Applications have to be submitted by February 22.

The internship period starts from May 15 and will span two months. Selected candidates will get a consolidated honorarium of ₹15,000 for these two months. The selection of candidates for the internship will be made department-wise, based on the individual’s credentials and research inclination in the respective field.

Outlining the importance of the SURE Scheme, IIT-H director B.S. Murty said, “IIT-H promotes the spirit of inventing and innovation in Technology for Humanity. The SURE Scheme is the true extension of this motive of leveraging our research and innovation ecosystem to the entire country. I am confident the exposure to the research and innovation ecosystem at IIT-H will boost and significantly contribute to the Entrepreneurship Index of the country”.

Elaborating on the objective of SURE, dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy) Chandra S. Sharma said, “The aim of this scheme is to nurture and attract potential and bright Ph.D students apart from encouraging research culture among UG students and at the same time, hand-holding Tier II and III institutes as a social responsibility of all of us.”

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

