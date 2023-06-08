IIT-H’s TiHAN to work on autonomous navigation with NATRAX

June 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), a world-class automotive proving ground established under the National Automotive Board (NAB), Ministry of Heavy Industries, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, to collaborate in the areas of autonomous navigation testing facilities (ANTF).

The collaboration aims at upskilling human resources in the field via collaboration with industry to work on automated driving. IIT-H director B.S. Murty said the collaboration between TiHAN-IIT-H and NATRAX started a long-term relationship between the organisations. “The first-of-its-kind in the country, TiHAN testbed is a cutting-edge facility for testing and certifying various use cases for autonomous vehicles...”

NATRAX director Manish Jaiswal said the partnership offered endless possibilities to collaborate and create solutions for the various challenges of the automotive industry and the larger mobility ecosystem.”

Project director, TiHAN, IIT-H, P. Rajalakshmi said TiHAN was working towards the vision of being the destination of next-generation mobility solutions, providing a collaborative research platform for academia, industry, and R&D labs at both national and international levels.

