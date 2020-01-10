IIT-H to organise E-Summit 2k20 on Jan. 18

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad E Cell is organising “E-Summit 2k20” on January 18 and 19.

One of the biggest entrepreneurship conclaves in India, “E-Summit 2k20” aims to inspire and educate students inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage early entrepreneurs to take and manage bigger risks.

The event is also aimed at providing more business world insights to the attendees. It will be centred on the theme “Re-envisioning India 2020”. A series of talks and panel discussions have been scheduled to delve deeper into the idea of innovation and what a start-up needs to flourish in the market.

The E Cell had initiated an outreach that covered more than 1,00,000 people. Over 90 start-ups are expected to participate in this event.

“E-Summit 2k20 is unique in itself as this time we are going to re-envision India 2020 and talk about how it is different from what we imagined India of this decade to be 10 years back. Also, we will discuss about new decade technology and start-ups that will penetrate deep into Indian as well as foreign markets,” said head of E Cell Dharmgya Sharma.

As part of this summit, a “Campus Ambassador” was launched, providing students an opportunity to be more closely associated with the event. A Campus Ambassador will be the first contact between the E-summit and ones college. Several competitions are being planned as part of ‘E-Summit 2k20.’

Panel discussions have been scheduled on the investor’s perspective, need for secondary sector, impact of automation on jobs, investment in R&D and foreign market penetration.