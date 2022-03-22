IIT-H ties up with Hyundai Mobis

IIT Hyderabad has joined hands with Mobis India Ltd, which supplies key parts to Hyundai cars, to accelerate research in the field of Advanced Automotive Technologies last week. The premier institute will leverage its expertise in the field of mathematical modelling, machine learning, and hardware prototypes to address India-specific challenges in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hardware resource optimization techniques for chassis software.

Expressing delight on this collaboration Chief Technical officer (CTO) Jae oh Cha said, “Mobis India Limited (Mobis Technical Centre of India) is happy to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad for future technology development in advanced driver assistance systems and chassis systems for Indian automobile market. We are looking forward to increasing the collaboration in the future”.

IIT-H Director Prof B S Murty said the pact will enable researchers to answer the unsolved challenges and equip the institute to prepare industry-ready human resources with the domain expertise to achieve our motto of ‘Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity”, according to an official bulletin.