IIT-H team develops new drug delivery system to treat fungal infections

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed essential oil-based drug delivery systems to treat fungal infections without the risk of inducing drug resistance. This medication can even counter fungi that have developed resistance to conventional antifungal drugs.

The research was led by Mudrika Khandelwal, associate professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, and supported by funds from the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grants from the American multinational conglomerate AT&T.

The research paper, co-authored with her Ph.D student Shivakalyani Adepu, was published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Materialia.

With the results of this work, the researchers are developing prototype antifungal hygiene products with financial support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), as an interface agency to strengthen and empower emerging biotech enterprises.

“Given the prevalence of fungal infections such as vaginal infections, diaper rash, athlete’s foot and nail fungus, caused by the Candida family of fungi, drug resistance can become life-threatening,” said Ms. Khandelwal.

“Herbal essential oils and their ingredients are a promising class of effective antimicrobials. Thymol found in oregano oils, carvacrol found in thyme and eugenol found in clove oil have excellent antimicrobial action against all types of Candida fungi. The problem with essential oils and their components is that they are sensitive to temperature, light, and pH and decompose easily,” said Ms. Adepu.

Currently, the researchers are developing antifungal panty liners for mitigating vaginal candidiasis. “The developed formulation can also be used as a transdermal patch/ mucoadhesive patch to treat skin and mucocutaneous infections without inducing resistance in the fungal species,” added Ms. Khandelwal.