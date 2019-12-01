IIT-H placement season starts with a bang

The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has kicked off in earnest. Around 15 companies have offered as many as 53 jobs at the end of the first slot of recruitment on Sunday. Two more rounds were in progress and more offers expected to land in students’ laps.

Last year, the total offers stood at 56 in three slots at the end of day 1.

The students have also received six international offers from companies like TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT. The institute is conducting recruitment process in three slots starting from 7 a.m. till midnight.

A total of 477 students have signed up for placements across departments this year. For the first phase, 224 companies have registered, which is the total number of companies in the whole of last year (2018-19).

Prominent first-time companies this year include BookMyShow, Sprinkler, Jaguar, Bajaj Auto, BnY Mellon, Domino Data Labs and Cogoport. Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Intel, Qualcomm and Oracle are coming to IIT-H for recruitment this year as well.

Microsoft made a record number of 17 offers, of which girl students secured five. Similarly, out of the three offers from Goldman Sachs, girls bagged two.

Speaking about placements, Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge, (placements) at IIT-H, said, “We are delighted to see encouraging results. We thank the companies for their continuous support to the institute. We have made a strong start and look forward to a successful placement season.”

The institute received a total of 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, almost double than that of last year’s figure of 19. This also includes two international offers. Most of the offers have come from IT/ITES companies such as American multinational technology firm Microsoft Corporation, global investment and technology development firm D.E.Shaw, multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs Group, multinational firm Amazon, technology firm Arcesium and computer networking company Arista Networks, among others.