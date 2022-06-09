IIT-Hyderabad jumps 10 points in QS World University Ranking

IIT Hyderabad Campus at Kandi in Sangareddy District. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

June 09, 2022 20:40 IST

IIT-H has improved its QS World University Rankings from 591-600 to 581-590 in 2023

For the second consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) has maintained its position in the list of Top 10 technical institutes in the country.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), global higher education analyst, released the 19th edition of the world’s most-consulted international university rankings on Thursday.

IIT-H has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years from over 1,300 to being in the Top 600. At 120 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IIT-H stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty and over 1,000 research scholars. A stronghold on research has made IIT-H among the top 41% institutes globally vis-à-vis 46% last year.

Director B.S. Murty said, “Being a young institute, it is a moment of pride for IIT-H to be ranked among the prestigious institutes in the world. With significant growth in research and development, academia, industry and international relations, I am confident that IIT-H will make it to the Top 500 globally in the coming years.”

For the first time, IIT-H was also Ranked for QS Subject-wise 2022 for Physics & Astronomy, being at #600-610 in the World.