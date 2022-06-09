Telangana

IIT-H jumps 10 points in QS World University Ranking

For the second consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) has maintained its position in the list of Top 10 technical institutes in the country.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), global higher education analyst, released the 19th edition of the world’s most-consulted international university rankings on Thursday.

IIT-H has improved its QS World University Rankings from 591-600 to 581-590 in 2023.

IIT-H has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years from over 1,300 to being in the Top 600. At 120 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IIT-H stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty and over 1,000 research scholars. A stronghold on research has made IIT-H among the top 41% institutes globally vis-à-vis 46% last year.

Director B.S. Murty said, “Being a young institute, it is a moment of pride for IIT-H to be ranked among the prestigious institutes in the world. With significant growth in research and development, academia, industry and international relations, I am confident that IIT-H will make it to the Top 500 globally in the coming years.”

For the first time, IIT-H was also Ranked for QS Subject-wise 2022 for Physics & Astronomy, being at #600-610 in the World.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 8:43:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/iit-h-jumps-10-points-in-qs-world-university-ranking/article65510650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY