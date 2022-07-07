IIT-H inks pact with NHAI for infra boost to highways

Transportation Research and Innovation Hub to come up at IIT-H

The Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to establish a Transportation Research and Innovation Hub (TRI Hub), a Centre of Excellence, which would work on contemporary and cutting-edge technologies for national highways in India.

The pact was signed on Wednesday.

Dean (R&D), IIT-H, Kiran Kuchi said, “This is one of the pioneering initiatives of NHAI to support state-of-the-art research in transportation through a Centre of Excellence.”

We are confident in demonstrating new technologies in pavements and bridge infrastructure in partnership with IIT-H, said GM (Tech), NHAI-New Delhi, Ajay Sabharwal and DGM and RO, NHAI-Hyderabad, Krishna Prasad.

“The new hub is possibly the first-of-its-kind in an IIT system, will complement the recently-inaugurated test bed for the Technology Innovation Hub for Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems (TiHAN) at the institute in demonstrating innovative technologies. In addition, it is going to bring a number of innovative technologies in the field of transportation,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

Professor of Civil Engineering and Chair, TRI hub, Sireesh Saride said, “We are resolute in achieving the project deliverables in time and demonstrating new technologies and methodologies to build smart and sustainable national highways. The new methodologies, including geosynthetics, reclaimed materials, glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP), rebars for bridges and pavements, and retrofitting strategies for aging bridges, among other solutions, are going to provide long-lasting and sustainable highway infrastructure.”

As part of this, professors Suriya Prakash S, Umashankar B, Mahendra Kumar Madhavan, Munwar Basha and Anil Agarwal, would work with Mr. Saride on 10 different innovative projects to deliver the objectives.