IIT-H incubator, Greenko to support studentpreneurs

June 07, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The iTIC incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), in collaboration with Greenko Group, has launched a new programme called ‘Bold & Unique Ideas Leading to Development’ (BUILD).

It was launched by Greenko MD and CEO Anil Chalamalasetty and IIT-H director B.S.Murty in the presence of former chairman of ISRO A.S.Kiran Kumar, institute faculty and partner incubators on Tuesday.

The primary objective of BUILD is to support undergraduate students and fresh graduates to give shape to their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a startup.

Under this initiative, iTIC signed an MoU with 14 pan-India incubators to promote the BUILD programme and to scout, shortlist and support 75 innovators.

i-TIC is also calling for applications on its website. Benefits to selected innovators include financial aid of up to ₹1 lakh, mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space. At the end of the 12-month programme, innovators could get a chance for pre-incubation support and further grants at iTIC. Innovators can apply on https:itic.iith.ac.in/build , with the deadline being July 5.

