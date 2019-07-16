IIT-H hosts Smart India Hackathon

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), hosted Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2019 on its campus from July 8 to 12.

The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a public sector undertaking, IT major Cognizant, Indian stationery company Kokuyo Camlin and ANIK proposed problem statements for the event and participants built working prototypes to address these problems. Aarohan from AISSMS College of Engineering, Pune; G-TECH from C.V. Raman College of Engineering, Odisha; The Turings from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh; and TechEEE1 from Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai, won the competition solving the problems given by NALCO, Cognizant, Kokuyo Camlin and ANIK respectively, said a press release here on Monday.

“IIT-H is one of the nodal centres hosting the grand finale of the Hardware Edition of Smart India Hackathon-2019 organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Innovation Cell. At the non-stop five-day event, the participating teams from all over India built prototypes to give solutions to problems provided by various ministries and companies,” said G.V.V. Sharma, faculty coordinator of the event and associate professor at Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-H.

“Industry experts mentored a total of nine teams working round the clock on diverse projects in areas such as drought-control and ocean cleaning and a panel of judges evaluated each team every day,” said Dr. Sharma.

Fuelling creativity

“The event fuelled our creativity and we learnt a lot. We were pushed to our limits to obtain the optimum result,” said Paarth Arkadi from Team Techonovators, VESIT, Mumbai.