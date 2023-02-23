IIT-H holds first JICA chair lecture

February 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Liberal Arts, in association with the Office of International Relations, IIT-H, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on Wednesday organised the first JICA chair lecture by Taichi Ono, director of health care policy concentration, National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), University of Tokyo.

Elaborating on the objective of JICA chair lecture, JICA president Tanaka Akihiko said, “Japan’s road to modernisation began 155 years ago. Since then, Japan has become the first, and one of the best examples, of modernisation through a non-Western approach. JICA has been engaging in various initiatives with IIT-H, which has become a crucial platform for engagement for both countries. There are almost 100 JICA projects in India, mainly in the field of infrastructure development, but I believe that investment in Indian human resource can play a fundamental role in nurturing better relationships between the two countries. Through our projects, JICA is committed to enhancing the education system in India and around the world for a bright future.”

Outlining the importance of JICA Chair Lecture at IIT-H, B.S. Murty, Director of IIT-H, said, “IITH shares a special bond with Japan, especially with JICA, due to its alignment with our objective of inventing and innovating in technology for humanity. I am confident that this relationship will flourish further. I am grateful to JICA for setting up JICA chair at IIT-H and providing an opportunity to IIT-H community to learn about the culture and values of Japan.”