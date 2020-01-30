IIT-H goes big with ‘Vision 2024’ document

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), has decided to spread its wings for the near future.

The institute unveiled its “Vision 2024” document on Thursday, according to which research funding would be quadrupled from the existing ₹50 crore to ₹200 crore.

Also, IIT-H has decided to set up 40 companies and 50 start-ups at its research park and incubation centre. Presently, five companies are working in the research park followed by 20 start-ups.

The roadmap includes doubling the faculty strength from the existing 200 to 400, student strength from 2,850 to 5,000, national ranking from the present 8th to 6th or 5th and finding a place in global ranking below 400. IIT-H also aims to attract more foreign students and even faculty.

“Since August 2019, IIT-H had entered into four MoUs with Japanese institutes and had five collaborations with other Indian research centres, private companies and the government of Telangana. Nearly, 30 assistant professors have been recruited in the last three months alone. We are also keen on bringing in more overseas students and faculty,” said director of IIT-H B.S. Murty at a press conference on Thursday.

“A research park and an incubation centre spanning 1.5 lakh square feet each are in the pipeline. The institute is also introducing an M. Tech in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and industry-supported M. Tech programmes in e-waste management, cyber security and advance manufacturing,” Prof. Murty said, adding that they have been taking initiatives for B. Tech internship in the sixth semester and mandatory industry lecture and industry projects for M.Tech and Ph.D. students.

“We will be allowing students to come up with ideas and work on them. Usually, they will work in groups. We are planning to encourage them by extending funds to the tune of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to materialise the idea. Funds will be allotted soon. This apart, the infrastructure has been improved in the institute,” he said.