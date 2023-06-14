ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-H deal with nine NITs for faculty-students’ exchange programme

June 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with nine NITs across the country for a faculty-students’ exchange programme.

The collaboration is to usher the talented youth from NITs to develop an inclination towards Innovation and Invention in Technology for Humanity (IITH), said IIT-H sources.

While elaborating on his strategy behind this alliance, IIT-H director B.S. Murty said, “IIT-H is one of the fastest evolving academic institutes with a strong focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship. We want innovation to be a magic wand to let our dynamic youth be job-providers instead of job-seekers. It is also important to nurture research interest among UG students not only to be Atma Nirbhar but also to be global leaders in innovation and technology development.“

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the academic aspects, Dean (Academics) IIT-H Saptarshi Majumdar said, “The collaboration between IIT-H and NIT has a long-term vision to strengthen the tech education ecosystem. Not only does it introduce NIT students to the IIT-H PhD programme, but also nourishes academic exchanges between two important educational institutes. We at IIT-H sincerely believe that such an initiative will add value in NEP implementation, skill development and research excellence in the days to come.”

As a result of the deal, the faculty from the NITs can visit IIT-H to collaborate with the faculty, selected final year B Tech students with more than 8.5 CGPA can spend their 4th year at IIT-H, interested students having a CGPA higher than eight at the end of their BTech will be allowed direct PhD admission at IIT-H without any selection process.

The nine NITs include: NIT Sikkim, NIT Silchar, NIT Agartala, NIT Nagaland, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Srinagar, NIT Calicut, VNIT Nagpur and NIT Rourkela.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US