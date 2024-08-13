IIT-H and UoH shine in NIRF 2024 rankings 

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has been ranked 12 in the top 100 overall category in the ranking conducted by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

The only two other institutes from Telangana in the category were University of Hyderabad (25) and Osmania University (70).

The IITH bettered its overall ranking from 14 in 2022 and 2023 to 12 now. As per the ranking, it is also placed third position in the country in top 10 innovation institutions, 15th in top 50 research institutions, and eighth in top 100 engineering colleges in the country.

The University of Hyderabad continued its streak with best performances – 17th in top 100 universities, 28th in top 50 research institutions, 70th position in top 100 engineering colleges in the country.

From Telangana, Osmania University (OU) ranked 43 and International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad was ranked 74, in the top 100 universities. OU is also sixth in the top 50 State public universities.

No institute from Telangana appeared in the ranking list of open universities, skill universities and no college from the State was in the top 100 colleges.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education at 39, Institute of Management Technology at 97 and National Institute of Technology, Warangal, at 100 were in the top 100 in management.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research stood second in the top 100 pharmacy.

NALSAR University of Law at third and ICFAI Law School at 36 in the list of top 40 law colleges, Osmania Medical College, Army Dental College, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University were among the top category lists.

