IInvenTiv-2024: MoE flagship R&D innovation fair inaugurated by Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Hyderabad

January 20, 2024 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘IInvenTiv-2024’, the second edition of Research and Development (R&D) fair by the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education (MoE) Dharmendra Pradhan at the IIT Hyderabad on Friday.

He said the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advocacy for transformative education, and in the transformative journey of realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. “This event is not just a meeting point for academia and industry; it is a powerhouse that drives economic growth, job creation, and nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations showcased at such events are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the nation,” the Minister added.

‘IInvenTiv’ began in 2022, in celebration of the country’s 75th Independence, and showcased 75 diverse array of technologies in climate change, sustainability, smart city architecture, rural agriculture, affordable healthcare, and drone technology. The current edition targets affordable healthcare, agriculture and food processing, sustainable technologies including climate change, e-mobility, clean energy, defence and space, and Industry 4.0.

According to B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, chairman, IInvenTiv-2024 steering committee, the event forges an unprecedented alliance between academia and industry to unleash a wave of innovation. “This gathering of 53 future-focused institutes of higher learning is showcasing 120 ground breaking projects, demonstrating the transformative impact of research from these higher education institutes. By uniting over 2000 industry stakeholders, this event becomes a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations unveiled here are not mere inventions; they are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our great nation,” he said.

At the event, Mr. Pradhan inaugurated the exhibit area and took a tour of the exhibition. Some of the featured projects showcased advancements from orthopaedic implants to development of a lean burn micro-gas turbine engine, 3D printed sustainable building and structure, and an indigenous anti-hail gun, among others.

Top stakeholders from the industries included Cyient, Honeywell, Applied Materials, Bharat Forge Ltd, ICICI, Synergy, Sun Pharma, Suzuki Motors, Bosch, Schneider Electric, and NTPC. Secretary Higher Education, Sanjay Murthy, Director IIT-Hyderabad, Prof. B.S Murthy and others were present.