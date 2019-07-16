IIIT former students hailed for joining Army

The management of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid-IIIT, has hailed its alumni who have joined the Indian Army to serve the country.

The students – Barnana Yadagiri, Chirumamilla Sitarama Krishna Teja and Nadella Surendranath – who completed mechanical engineering in the IIIT, visited the campus recently.

Director D. Suryachandra Rao said the students, who came from different districts and from poor families, met their teachers and shared their experiences. They thanked the RGUKT management for providing quality education which helped them secure good jobs.

A native of Shekarapuram village in Srikakulam district, Yadagiri got a job in the Union Pacific Rail Road Company, US, with a good pay. But he appeared for the Service Selection Board (SSB) and joined the Army.

“At present I am working as Army Captain at Leh in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank my parents B. Gunnaiah and Tulasamma and IIIT NCC officer Lt. Naveen, who encouraged me to join the Army,” said Mr. Yadagiri.

Quits bank job

Mr. Surendranath, an NCC-C certificate holder in the university, was selected for the TCS and later joined as assistant manager in the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

“However, to serve the nation, Surendranath has left the bank job and joined the Indian Army, after undergoing training in the Indian Military Academy,” Prof. Rao said.

Surendranath, a native of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, is posted at Assam, said IIIT Administrative Officer T. Sunil Bhagawat.

Another IIIT alumnus, Krishna Teja of 2008-14 batch, got selected through the SSB and underwent training at Dehradun. He hails from Srungavarapukota village in Vizianagaram district.

IIIT mechanical engineering department head Mr. Basha said that Mr. Krishna Teja is working as a Permanent Commission Officer in the Army at Rajasthan.