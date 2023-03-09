IIIT Basara, TSCOST tie up to encourage science among students

March 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Nirmal Innovation Hub, encourage women in STEM and identify young innovators and provide design and innovation training.

The MoU was signed by TSCOST member secretary M. Nagesh and RGUKT director P. Satish Kumar in the presence of Minister for Forests Indrakaran Reddy and RGUKT vice-chancellor V. Venkata Ramana on Thursday.

The Minister said that the MoU will help in taking science to students from rural areas and promote innovation and entrepreneurship and also promote appreciation and understanding of science and technology from the Intermediate stage itself. It would also encourage women in STEM courses.

Prof. Venkata Ramana said that RGUKT will set up the Nirmal Innovation Hub to encourage start-ups with creative ideas coming from rural areas so that they don’t need to go to Hyderabad. He said that the encouragement by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for providing more opportunities for RGUKT students will go a long way in creating a world class institution.