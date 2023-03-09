ADVERTISEMENT

IIIT Basara, TSCOST tie up to encourage science among students

March 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) sign an MoU to set up Nirmal Innovation Hub in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Nirmal Innovation Hub, encourage women in STEM and identify young innovators and provide design and innovation training.

The MoU was signed by TSCOST member secretary M. Nagesh and RGUKT director P. Satish Kumar in the presence of Minister for Forests Indrakaran Reddy and RGUKT vice-chancellor V. Venkata Ramana on Thursday.

The Minister said that the MoU will help in taking science to students from rural areas and promote innovation and entrepreneurship and also promote appreciation and understanding of science and technology from the Intermediate stage itself. It would also encourage women in STEM courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Venkata Ramana said that RGUKT will set up the Nirmal Innovation Hub to encourage start-ups with creative ideas coming from rural areas so that they don’t need to go to Hyderabad. He said that the encouragement by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for providing more opportunities for RGUKT students will go a long way in creating a world class institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US