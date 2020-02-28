IICT ready to help in developing Covid-19 drug

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is ready to start preparing the basic molecule which goes into making of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for finally coming out with a drug to tackle coronavirus or Covid-19.

Director S. Chandrasekhar informed on Friday that a leading pharmaceutical firm has enquired whether the science institute will be able to prepare the molecule when a requisition is made for making of the API so that the firm could go for mass production of the drug.

“We have not received any indent as such, but we are going to start process by proactively procuring the raw material required for making of the molecule based on which the pharma companies can prepare API and the drug after conducting trials,” he explained.

While he expects the rapid spread of coronavirus to abate in view of the summer season ahead, he pointed out that efforts are on globally to find a drug quickly for treating it. In fact, a leading global pharma major based in the United States has already announced that it will be conducting trials to test anti-viral medication ‘remdesivir’, a therapy previously tested against Ebola virus.

“The basic materials required for making the molecule is ‘Pyrrolo Triazine’ and ‘Ribose’. We are going to procure these materials and test them out just in case emergency calls come. We are very much capable of developing the drug development process ,” he said.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said that if the Covid-19 turns out to be a pandemic spreading to more nations there is a possibility of the drug firms dispensing with the trials and straight away administering the medicine to control fatalities. For now, the late-stage trials could be to check the drug’s efficacy rather than just safety.

The director reckons it could take anywhere from three to six months for the drug intermediary to be made ready for usage once the preparations begin.