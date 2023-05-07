IICT signs pact with Israeli firm for COVID-19 drug

May 07, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology has entered into an agreement with 101 Therapeutics Ltd., Israel, for conducting clinical trials of a novel COVID-19 drug having enormous therapeutic potential. This comes under the ambit of recently executed umbrella memorandum of understanding between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Directorate of Défense Research and Development (DDR&D) of Israel.

The collaboration is the result of the initiative taken by CSIR in connecting their labs working in healthcare theme with Israel’s nominated industries to explore synergies and jointly contribute innovative solutions that can be affordable and accessible to Indian population. CSIR-IICT will be the knowledge partner for the clinical trial study by offering expert guidance, monitoring and smooth execution of the programme with the CRO identified by 101 Therapeutics Ltd.

The agreement will be for three years tenure and on successful completion of the clinical trials, this drug would prove to be highly appropriate and effective in treatment of COVID-19 and also help combating future pandemics. CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy, chief scientist and project leader S. Ramakrishna joined the meeting online while chief scientists and business development & research management head D. Shailaja signed the agreement in New Delhi.

From 101 Therapeutics Limited’s side Alec Goldberg signed the agreement in the presence of Michael Goldberg, who attended the meeting online from Israel. The MoU was exchanged with DDR&D head of dual use unit Osher Shapira in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh and CSIR-DG Kalaiselvi on Saturday, said a press release.