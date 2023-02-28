IICT, NTPC join hands to work on green hydrogen production

February 28, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and NTPC have expressed interest in forging a collaboration towards production of green hydrogen through renewable sources of energy.

On the occasion of National Science Day on Tuesday, IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy said the institute is already engaged in carbon capture and sequestration, and is ready to collaborate with the public sector giant for another industry-lab partnership.

NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh, in an online interaction, spoke about ‘Green Hydrogen - Emerging Trends’ where he pointed out that the major challenge is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions caused by burning of fossil fuels. The focus is on the renewable energy sector to meet the demand for power.

NTPC general manager (Hydrogen-Renewal Energy) D.M.R. Panda informed that the firm has been running buses on trial basis at Leh and Delhi based on hydrogen fuel. It costs about ₹60 for running a bus on diesel and ₹260 to run on hydrogen, but he expects the costs to come down once volumes increase.

“If hydrogen-fuelled buses can run in these two places, they can be run anywhere in the country but we are still importing compressors and electrolysers. If labs like IICT and the industry can help us in making these, we can make our country self-reliant in hydrogen production, saving a lot of foreign exchange too as we are importing huge amounts of petroleum products,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy also gave a glimpse of the activities being planned at the institute for the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign scheduled from March 7 to 12 to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh where the public will be made aware first hand of the research and technology contributions and development here.