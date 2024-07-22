GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Igniting Mind to plant one crore saplings in Odisha by 2030

Published - July 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader and former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and others at a sapling planation programme in Odisha on Monday.

BRS leader and former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and others at a sapling planation programme in Odisha on Monday.

 

The Green India Challenge (GIC), the brainchild of BRS leader and former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar Joginapally, has set an ambitious goal to plant and nurture one crore saplings in Odisha by 2030.

On the second day of the campaign, students at SJ College in Kaipadar, Khurdha district, planted over 1,000 saplings. The event followed official launch of the campaign by Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy at Government High School in IRC Village, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

Participating in the event, Dillip Srichandan, known as the “Tree Man of Odisha”, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance government reforestation initiatives.

Explaining the reason for choosing Odisha, Mr. Santosh Kumar said Odisha with 3.47% population of India was releasing 9.4% of gas emissions, and there is a need to cut it down by planting trees. So far the Green India Challenge has planted 19.5 crore trees over the last 8 years, he said Co-founders of Igniting Minds, Karunakar Reddy and Raghava Sanjeevula, were present at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.