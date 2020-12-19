Ignite Fest organised for students

Innovative ideas and creative talents of students of Gurukulams came to the fore at the "Ignite Fest", a novel programme organised by the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in Wyra town on Friday.

The programme christened as "Mana Oorilo Mana Ignite Fest" is being organised by the TTWREIS (Gurukulam) cluster-wise to provide a platform for its students showcase their talents in literary, cultural and other extra-curricular activities.

The programme was designed with an aim to keep students engaged in constructive activities amid the continued closure of the educational institutions and the transition to online mode of teaching due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

The first such fest in the erstwhile undivided Khammam district was held at the Tribal Welfare Residential Girls Junior College at Ankampalem in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

The fest held at Wyra on Friday saw enthusiastic participation of students belonging to several Gurukulam institutions in various competitions including essay writing, elocution, science quiz and a host of other literary and cultural events at the fest.

The thought provoking exhibits made of low-cost materials put up by some students on the imperative need for optimally harnessing the renewable energy sources such as solar power and conserving the fossil fuels drew appreciation from the organisers.

Some participants turned public health campaigners by displaying exhibits highlighting the COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus, sources added.

The fest featured a range of interesting events including mock United Nations General Assembly and mock Parliament.

Cash prizes were given away to winners of the events as a token of appreciation for excelling in the extra-curricular activities.