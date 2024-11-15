The second day of the 16th edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) at HICC had a panel discussing women’s perspectives on challenges and opportunities within the video game industry.

Panellists opined that the hypersexualisation of female characters in video games had been a subject of considerable controversy in recent years.

“However, a positive shift is evident, with a growing number of games moving away from such objectification and towards more nuanced and authentic portrayal of women. For example, the new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has an option to play as a female character,” observed Nainy Sahani from Tales.

“We had some great interactions with amazing women leaders from the gaming ecosystem,” said Shylaja Rao, who is general partner of Ventana Ventures.

“We spoke on how we can work on eliminating entry barriers for women and how to handle gender bias. Better mentorship for women is an important aspect and we are looking forward to more initiatives through IGDC towards the same,” Ms. Rao said.

Taruna Arora, from Keyword Studios India, said one of the key points was that most of the struggle for women was noticed in smaller studios.

“In such places, women complained about not getting paid during maternity leave. And another woman shared that she had to leave the organisation due to such policies. Organisations need to focus on support, healthcare, counselling etc,” Ms. Arora noted.

South Asia’s largest and oldest conference had over a hundred booths spread across a large expo area with a charged atmosphere and vibrant colours with high-end tech.

The day was packed with insightful sessions and began with a focus on visual appeal in mobile games, followed by a discussion on the government’s role in nurturing gaming talent. Experts also shared their insights on game development principles, the importance of analytics and strategies for expanding games globally. The afternoon sessions delved on technical aspects, AI integration and the role of women in the gaming industry.

The exhibition space hosted Indie developers, board games, booths for gaming and allied companies. The place also had sponsor booths, country pavilions, tables for award nominees, finallists of Build Your Own Game (BYOG) and winners of a school-level design challenge.

‘Gaming powerhouse’

“India’s gaming industry, fuelled by a massive youth population, widespread smartphone penetration and a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, is experiencing exponential growth,” said Sridhar Muppidi, president of GDAI.

“With over 442 million gamers and an annual growth rate of 30%, India is emerging as a global gaming powerhouse. The integration of VR, AR, and metaverse technologies, coupled with government support, is further accelerating this growth. IGDC provides an ideal platform for industry leaders, developers and innovators to collaborate and shape the future of gaming,” he said.

Unlike the U.S. and China, Mr. Muppidi said that India’s gaming market was driven primarily by smartphones, which contribute to almost 90%.

“In the U.S., this share is only 37%. The shift to multi-player gaming in the domestic market has only amplified the trend. The prospects for continued growth in the future has brightened with the spread of gaming through the hitherto unexplored vernacular languages and Indian themes,” he added.

Last year’s IGDC, also held in Hyderabad, had over 1,800 curated meetings with more than 70 investors and publishers.

