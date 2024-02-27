IFS officers transferred

February 27, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government has issued orders transferring several IFS officers on Tuesday, giving them new postings.

Priyanka Varghese, who was Chief Conservator of Forests, Research & Development Circle, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as CCF (IT & Working Plan) at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force).

B. Shafiullah, who is waiting for posting has been posted as Special Commissioner, Rural Development in the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department.

Director, Telangana State Forest Academy, S. J. Asha, is placed in full addition charge of the post of Dean (Person in Charge), Forest College & Research Institute, Mulugu.

B. Prabhakar, who is waiting for posting is posted as CCF, Kaleshwaram Circle, Bhupalpally, while DFO, Mahabubabad, T. Ravi Kiran, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Mee Seva.

DFO, Warangal, Aparna is transferred and posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests in the office of PCCF (HOFF).

Forest Divisional Officer, Wild Life, Eturunagaram Anuj Agarwal is transferred and posted as DFO, Warangal. FDO, Amrabad, Vishal Battula is transferred and posted as DFO, Mahabubabad.