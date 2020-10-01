IFS officer ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

01 October 2020 13:31 IST

A senior Indian Forest Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre was found dead near his apartment complex in Nagole here on Thursday morning.

V. Bhaskara Ramana Murthy (59), who lives in the second floor of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Nagole, is believed to have taken the extreme step around 1.30 am.

The 1987-batch IFS officer is posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in AP. LB Nagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said the victim’s family alleged work pressure behind his act.

