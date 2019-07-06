IFS Association writes to Union Home Ministry

The Indian Forest Service Association has taken a serious note of the June 30 incident which saw Chole Anitha, Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and the entire executive staff in Kagaznagar Forest Division, being viciously attacked by villagers led by TRS leaders. The Association has represented the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 1 seeking exemplary punishment for the accused.

“The life-threatening attack on woman forest officer is highly condemnable and if culprits are not awarded exemplary punishment, the morale of forestry personnel throughout the country will go down resulting in encouragement of such anti-social elements to continue their illegal activities,” the letter said. The representation was addressed to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Telangana Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, besides Secretary of MoEF, CC, the Director General of F&SS, MoEF, CC and Director General of Police, Telangana.

The letter, which throws light on the challenging conditions under which forest officials work to protect the forest and natural resources, came to light on Friday. It stated that the conflicts with forestry personnel on duty with respect to mining have gone up as also illegal encroachments in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Ms. Anitha, who is recovering from the attack at her home at Kowta (K) in Adilabad district, has been provided personal security of two personal security officers (PSO) armed with short weapons are deployed to protect her.