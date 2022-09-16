IFHE gets NAAC A++ grade

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 16, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with A++ grade with a score of 3.59 out of 4. The accreditation is valid for a period of five years from September 13 this year.

The important parameters that have been considered while awarding the A++ grade were curriculum, teaching and learning practices, research, state-of-the art infrastructure, student support and progression, transparent governance leadership and management, and the best practices established by the institute.

Vice-chancellor L.S. Ganesh said that with an A++ Grade, IFHE is now one among the 30 universities in the country that have attained this recognition after the introduction of revised accreditation framework by NAAC in July 2017.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The grade brings with it benefits like additional autonomy. It also imposes upon us the additional responsibility of sustaining the good work done and enhancing the quality initiatives of the university,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app