IFHE gets NAAC A++ grade

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with A++ grade with a score of 3.59 out of 4. The accreditation is valid for a period of five years from September 13 this year.

The important parameters that have been considered while awarding the A++ grade were curriculum, teaching and learning practices, research, state-of-the art infrastructure, student support and progression, transparent governance leadership and management, and the best practices established by the institute.

Vice-chancellor L.S. Ganesh said that with an A++ Grade, IFHE is now one among the 30 universities in the country that have attained this recognition after the introduction of revised accreditation framework by NAAC in July 2017.

“The grade brings with it benefits like additional autonomy. It also imposes upon us the additional responsibility of sustaining the good work done and enhancing the quality initiatives of the university,” he said.