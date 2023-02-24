If you don’t wish the college principal, you can get transferred!

February 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Not ‘wishing’ the principal proved costly for a government college lecturer, if the orders of the Telangana Intermediate Commissionerate are to be believed.

A junior lecturer working in the Government Junior College in Nalgonda town has been transferred to the Government Junior College in Gadwal district on Thursday, citing a few reasons of indiscipline, including a charge that she has not been wishing the principal in the college. And not wishing is tantamount to ‘insubordination’, according to the charge mentioned.

The order also charged that she has not been informing the authorities while leaving the college and also has the habit of dominating the previous principals of the college. The order is full of errors starting from her name. In several places, her name is mentioned as ‘N. Shipla’ instead of N. Shilpa. Moreover, her personal records or her academic certificates do not carry her caste name but the order mentions her as N. Shilpa Reddy, according to the president of Government Junior Lecturers’ Association (GJLA).

“Why is her caste name stressed so many times when her name is just Shilpa, as per the records,” he asks, citing the motives behind the transfer. Moreover, the order simply says she has been transferred to the Government Junior College for Girls in Gadwal district without mentioning which college as the district has five junior colleges, he claims.

The chemistry lecturer has been charged with leaving the college early without informing the principal. However, her supporters say that the allegations were baseless and one can check the biometric facility to know her attendance record.

Going by the bloopers in the order, it is quite clear that it was issued with malice to harm her reputation and transfer her at any cost, some other lecturers averred.