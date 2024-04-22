If you can’t appreciate Pandit Nehru, at least don’t feed young minds with poison: Jagga Reddy to BJP

April 22, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

Political parties and their leaders questioning the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, doesn’t have an iota of knowledge of the struggles that the country went through right after Independence, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy.

“Nehru laid the foundation for everything in the country and created a new India that is sending satellites now, starting from a situation where it could not even manufacture a safety pin,” he said criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Monday.

“Wasn’t it Nehru who constructed world’s biggest irrigation projects to IITs that nurtured the world’s top minds and industrialisation that created a new economy? It is mind boggling to see the transformation he oversaw. The country that is now in a position to export food to 200 countries was in a situation where it could not meet its own food demands,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the young generation, which needs to understand and fathom the vision of a great mind and appreciate the first Prime Minister, is being fed with filth and poison with divisive information. “The young generation should understand that the foundation for Rama Rajyam was laid by Pandit Nehru.”

The Congress leader advised the BJP at least not to spread poison about Pandit Nehru and the Congress if they don’t want to talk good about the Congress. He said he would request the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to include the achievements of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru in school curriculum to counter the poisonous propaganda unleashed by the BJP through its social media that has become a danger to the country.