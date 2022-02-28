If KCR is capable leader, why should he hire Prashant Kishore: Revanth

KCR fears facing next elections, says TPCC chief

TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy being greeted by partymen in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy has wondered why Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is hiring the services of political strategist Prashant Kishor, if he is a capable leader.

“Why political strategist Prashant Kishor (popularly known as PK) is brought here by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao if he is capable enough? Why is he looking at officers from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh? Why can’t he see the IAS and IPS officers from Telangana?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy while participating in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency digital membership enrollers meeting held at RTC Kalyanamandapam, Baghlingampally on Monday.

He said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is worried about the outcome of next elections. No once can save TRS in the next elections, said Mr. Reddy

He also alleged that the Chief Minister is closely working with investors from Andhra Pradesh.

The TPCC president said the Chief Minister is banking heavily and dependent on IAS officers of other States rather than reposing faith in the capabilities of the native bureaucrats. Unable to function under the Chief Minister, IAS officer A. Murali and IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar had resigned from their posts and called upon DGP M. Mahender Reddy to resign and come out.

Stating that neither PK nor Prakash Raj can change the fate of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the next general elections, Mr. Reddy said that the Congress would come to power with 90 seats.

Referring to the membership drive, the TPCC president said that Nalgonda stood top in the membership drive with 4.3 lakh memberships while Secunderabad stood at bottom with 47,000 membership - and for both constituencies J. Geeta Reddy is in-charge.

“A total of 38 lakh membership was completed in Telangana. This meeting was aimed at congratulating the enrollers. There are national-level leaders in Secunderabad constituency. I request Bosu Raju to cancel the positions of those who failed to complete 100 memberships,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

AICC secretary Bosu Raju become serious on the party leaders for failing in membership drive and stressed the need for coordinated effort. He was also serious over poor performance at Hyderabad constituency limits.

Ms. Geeta Reddy, former MLC Ramulu Naik, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and others have participated in the programme.