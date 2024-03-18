‘If BRS is a party of thieves, why are BJP, Congress vying for our leaders?’

March 18, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for branding its leaders as “thieves” on one hand and laying a green carpet to welcome them into their fold and giving tickets to contest the coming Lok Sabha election on the other.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, former chairman of the Telangana Education, Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation R. Sridhar Reddy and former MLA P. Shashidhar Reddy alleged that both the BJP and Congress were conspiring together to weaken the BRS ahead of Lok Sabha elections and sought to know from the two parties why they were after the party leaders if no development/ good work had taken place during the BRS regime.

They mentioned that several Union Ministers and Congress leaders at the national level, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had complimented the BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao and showered praises on schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha. They questioned Union Minister and State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy why he was acting like a “night watchman” at BRS leaders’ houses if the BRS was a party of thieves.

The BRS leaders sought to know how the BJP was giving tickets to thieves and pointed out that it was the BJP that had staged protests against S. Saidi Reddy, former BRS MLA from Huzurnagar, with land-grabbing charges against him and picked him up as the Nalgonda MP candidate.

They also sought to know why the electorate of Secunderabad should vote for Mr. Kishan Reddy again. Except for getting a few elevators sanctioned for the foot overbridges in the constituency, Mr. Kishan Reddy did nothing for his constituents, they pointed out.

Turning to the Congress, the BRS leaders sought to know what happened to the 13 benefits promised as part of the six guarantees, including ₹2 lakh each farm loan waiver for every farmer, disbursement of Rythu Bandhu/ Bharosa benefit, ₹500 per quintal bonus to paddy and ₹2,500 per month assistance to women aged above 18 years among hundreds of other promises made in the party manifesto.

They alleged that the BJP leadership was also deceiving the Madiga community in the name of SC categorisation.