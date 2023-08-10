IEI students’ chapter inaugurated at GITAM Hyderabad

August 10, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, has inaugurated ‘The Institution of Engineers (India) students’ chapter’ on Thursday. B. Brahma Reddy, chairman of IEI, Telangana State Centre; G. Rameshwar Rao, director, Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Hyderabad; I. Satyanarayana Raju, chairman, R&D, IEI, Kolkata; and others were present.

Mr. Brahma Reddy focussed on the importance of various memberships under IEI. He also said that IEI, established in 1920, has 25 centres in India in 15 engineering disciplines with eight lakh members and 2,100 student chapters.

Mr. Rameshwar Rao stressed the benefits for students. Mr. Satyanarayana Raju highlighted the scientific research and development and the grant in aid to R&D projects provided by the IEI.

V. R. Sastry, dean, Core Engineering; P.Srinivas, HoD, mechanical engineering; and P. Eswar were among those present.