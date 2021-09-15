Telangana

IEI award for DRDO scientist

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) project director Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has been conferred with the prestigious Institution of Engineers (India) Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Award - 2020 in recognition of his significant R&D contributions in the development of missiles and aerospace systems and technologies. The award was conferred as part of Engineers Day celebrations on Wednesday, a press release said.

He obtained B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University and Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Warangal. He has made wide-ranging contributions to Prithvi, and Agni, and in his career spanning three decades, Dr Joshi has contributed immensely in the fields of missile technology.


