Idol makers ‘relieved’ after Raja Singh’s arrest

Communal disturbances in old city would have impacted their business

Serish Nanisetti HYDERABAD:
August 26, 2022 04:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years of impact due to COVID-19 pandemic, business is looking up for idol makers. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a sense of relief and hope in Mangalhat, Dhoolpet and Purana Pul areas within hours of arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raja Singh. “ Raja Singh ko arrest kar diye na. Mahol theek ho jayenga (Raja Singh has been arrested, now the situation will improve),” said Rameshwar Singh who was following the updates of police action on his phone. He manufactures and sells Ganesh idols during this season. “They were barricading roads near Purana Pul and Mangalhat side and our business got affected over the past three days. This is the peak time for sale,” said Mr. Singh who moulds the idols in Aramghar Colony near Raja Singh’s residence. The barricades were moved aside and the police personnel who were on their toes over the past few days could not be seen.

Elsewhere in the warren of lanes, it was business as usual as towering idols of Lord Ganesha were being transported on regular as well as modified vehicles. 

“We start work at least six months before the season. Most of the big idols are booked. It takes one day to mould them, a day to dry, then we polish and paint in a single day,” said Raju Singh, who began making the idols with clay four decades ago. “Clay takes more time, this is less time consuming,” he said as his family members got busy wetting coir to cast one more idol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years of impact due to COVID-19 pandemic, business is looking up, said other traders dealing with the idols. “Our night sales were affected over the past few days. Most of the buyers of expensive idols are from the districts. They could not come here. Now it will change,” hoped Mahesh Singh who gets idols from Sholapur, Maharashtra and sells them in the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The big idols are booked. We need business from districts as well as the city for the smaller idols. If there are disturbances our business will go for a toss,” said Mr. Singh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
arrest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app