Identify reason for outbreak of dengue, chikungunya: Telangana CM

Published - August 28, 2024 03:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to visit places where Dengue, Chikungunya cases are reported and find reasons for the outbreak. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to visit places where Dengue, Chikungunya cases are reported and find reasons for the outbreak. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to find the reasons for the outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunya in the State. Also, he instructed senior officials to conduct field visits to monitor the progress in the fogging operations - taken up to prevent menace of mosquitoes. 

The State has reported a spike in the dengue cases, which is one of the mosquito borne diseases; 724 cases were recorded between August 22 and 25. Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) too has been raising the issue about the spike in the cases and deaths allegedly because of dengue.

One of the focus points of a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) was the seasonal diseases, measures to contain their spread, precautionary measures and other aspects. The Chief Minister expressed concern over the increase in the number of viral fevers, Chikungunya, and Dengue in various parts of the State.

Collectors of respective districts were directed to conduct field visits and chart action plans in coordination with the Panchayat Raj department to know the ground situation.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narimha too was present at the meeting. Later, he too held a meeting with the Health department officials and directed them to set up a control room at the State level.

