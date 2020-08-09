Identify patients early and treat them: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has stressed on early identification and treatment of COVID-19 patients to check the spread of the infectious disease.
In a teleconference with District Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and medical officials among others on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said there should not be any complaint about lack of testing kits as the required number has already been made available.
Testing gap
He has also warned that action will be taken against those who do not conduct COVID tests at Primary Health Centres (PHC). He said the deaths are taking place due to lack of identification of patients at the early stage.
The Minister also found fault with village authorities who are not allowing entry of those with coronavirus symptoms into their respective villages.
Urging public representatives to create awareness among villagers about the impact of the novel coronavirus, Mr Harish Rao said that the same kind of treatment offered at corporate hospitals is being extended at government hospitals. He has advised them not to spend money at corporate hospitals.
‘Test primary contacts’
Assuring that it was the responsibility of government to protect doctors and other medical staff, Mr. Harish Rao said that all primary contacts of coronavirus patients should be tested without fail.
