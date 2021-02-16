Identify issues faced by non-resident Telanganites: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the officials concerned to identify the problems and issues faced by the non-residents of Telangana who migrated to different countries, particularly the Gulf.
The Chief Secretary sought suggestions from the officials on resolving the problems faced by the NRIs from the State. The suggestions elicited from the officials concerned would be presented to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and NRI Affairs Minister K.T. Rama Rao so that an appropriate policy and necessary procedures could be evolved.
Mr. Somesh Kumar reiterated that the Chief Minister and the government was concerned and committed for the welfare of the non-resident Telanganites. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the visit of three-member committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Minister’s principal secretary S. Narsing Rao to Kerala to study the schemes and policies brought out by the government for the welfare of the non-resident Keralites.
