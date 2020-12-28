Identify dense-traffic locations for bridges across Musi: CS

28 December 2020 18:44 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to identify dense-traffic locations to construct more bridges across the Musi river.

Construction of more bridges across the river will open up more areas and this will have a significant impact on the development of areas in the vicinity. The Chief Secretary was addressing the 12th meeting of the board of directors of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited on Monday.

Mr. Somesh Kumar complimented the HRDCL officials for constructing missing link roads which resulted in ensuring good connectivity in the city. The corporation took up works on 37 missing link roads with an estimated ₹ 313.65 crore. Of these, 23 works taken up under phase I were in advanced stages or nearing completion.

The remaining works were proposed to be taken up under phase II. Road development plans were under preparation and the works would be completed in the next two years. The meeting reviewed the works relating to construction of bridges and road overbridges and road underbridges. The officials were directed to take up works in a more planned manner. Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials were present.