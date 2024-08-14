ADVERTISEMENT

Ideas invited for 9th Pure Earth Environment Conference

Published - August 14, 2024 12:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth Pure Earth Environment Conference (PEEC) with the theme — Environment & Forests — organised by the Pure Earth Environment Foundation, a voluntary organisation, will be held on a virtual mode to promote research and innovation in the field of environment, natural resources and social related issues on November 23. The agency has invited science students and researchers to share their ideas through paper presentations on issues related to environment and protection to pureearthfoundation@gmail.com on or before November 10. For more details, contact convenor K. Jayachandra on 9573947170, as per a press release on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US