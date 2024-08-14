GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ideas invited for 9th Pure Earth Environment Conference

Published - August 14, 2024 12:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth Pure Earth Environment Conference (PEEC) with the theme — Environment & Forests — organised by the Pure Earth Environment Foundation, a voluntary organisation, will be held on a virtual mode to promote research and innovation in the field of environment, natural resources and social related issues on November 23. The agency has invited science students and researchers to share their ideas through paper presentations on issues related to environment and protection to pureearthfoundation@gmail.com on or before November 10. For more details, contact convenor K. Jayachandra on 9573947170, as per a press release on Tuesday.

