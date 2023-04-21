ADVERTISEMENT

Id-ul-Fitr to be celebrated today

April 21, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee on Friday announced the sighting of the crescent and said that Id-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.

The committee stated that while the crescent could not be sighted in Hyderabad on account of cloud cover, it was sighted in Khammam, Nellore, Aurangabad, Mumbai, among others. Therefore, the first of the Islamic month of Shawwal will correspond to April 22. Id will be celebrated on this day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Muslims on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. He wished they celebrate the occasion with the spirit of discipline, brotherhood, devotion and spirituality taught to them from month-long fasting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US