Id-ul-Fitr to be celebrated today

April 21, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee on Friday announced the sighting of the crescent and said that Id-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.

The committee stated that while the crescent could not be sighted in Hyderabad on account of cloud cover, it was sighted in Khammam, Nellore, Aurangabad, Mumbai, among others. Therefore, the first of the Islamic month of Shawwal will correspond to April 22. Id will be celebrated on this day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Muslims on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. He wished they celebrate the occasion with the spirit of discipline, brotherhood, devotion and spirituality taught to them from month-long fasting.

