HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Id-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour; idgahs brim with worshippers

April 23, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offer namaz at Eidgah Bilal Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Muslims offer namaz at Eidgah Bilal Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Dressed for the occasion, thousands attend mass prayers across the State; CM, along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators, partakes of feast hosted at Home Minister’s residence

Nearly two lakh worshippers participated in special prayers at the Idgah Mir Alam, the largest congregation here, to mark Id-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Marking the end of Ramzan, the holy month marked by fasting and spiritual reflection, thousands of worshippers thronged Idgahs across the State, listened to sermons and offered prayers. Leaders from the government joined the devout at various places to greet them.

Huge congregations in the city were also witnessed at Mecca Masjid, Hockey grounds, Madannapet and First Lancer Eidgahs. Dressed for the festival, worshippers were seen offering namaz and exchanging hugs.

Worshippers at Eidgah Bilal Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Worshippers at Eidgah Bilal Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The managing committees of various mosques had all arrangements in place for the worshippers, in view of the hot weather.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators joined Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s family at their residence for the celebrations. The band of ministers and leaders participated in the feast hosted by Mr.Ali.

Greeting all Muslims in the State and the country, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wished for brotherhood, spirituality and discipline learnt during the Roza period.

The Hyderabad city police and its Traffic wing, during the forenoon, guided devotees and the public with a pre-decided traffic movement and diversion plan in and around the idgahs for a smooth and incident-free day.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Additional Commissioners and senior officers of the Hyderabad city police were present at the Idgah Mir Alam, to greet children and the elderly on the occasion.

Related Topics

Telangana / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.