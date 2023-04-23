Id-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour; idgahs brim with worshippers

April 23, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dressed for the occasion, thousands attend mass prayers across the State; CM, along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators, partakes of feast hosted at Home Minister’s residence

Nearly two lakh worshippers participated in special prayers at the Idgah Mir Alam, the largest congregation here, to mark Id-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Marking the end of Ramzan, the holy month marked by fasting and spiritual reflection, thousands of worshippers thronged Idgahs across the State, listened to sermons and offered prayers. Leaders from the government joined the devout at various places to greet them.

Huge congregations in the city were also witnessed at Mecca Masjid, Hockey grounds, Madannapet and First Lancer Eidgahs. Dressed for the festival, worshippers were seen offering namaz and exchanging hugs.

The managing committees of various mosques had all arrangements in place for the worshippers, in view of the hot weather.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators joined Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s family at their residence for the celebrations. The band of ministers and leaders participated in the feast hosted by Mr.Ali.

Greeting all Muslims in the State and the country, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wished for brotherhood, spirituality and discipline learnt during the Roza period.

The Hyderabad city police and its Traffic wing, during the forenoon, guided devotees and the public with a pre-decided traffic movement and diversion plan in and around the idgahs for a smooth and incident-free day.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Additional Commissioners and senior officers of the Hyderabad city police were present at the Idgah Mir Alam, to greet children and the elderly on the occasion.