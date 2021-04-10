ICU bed occupancy nears last year’s high

Severity of infection noted among many COVID patients

The number of COVID-19 patients currently occupying ICU beds in hospitals across the State is slowly but surely nearing the figures recorded during the peak of the pandemic last year.

On Friday, ICU bed occupancy by coronavirus patients in the State’s government and private hospitals stood at 1,677. In August and September last year, when the maximum virus cases were recorded in Telangana, nearly 1,350 to 2,300-plus ICU beds had been occupied.

While many people continue to throw caution to the wind and do not observe safety norms, statistics indicate that severity of the disease is still sending coronavirus-positive persons to the ICU.

Senior officials of the Health department have reiterated that apart from the struggle during the infection, recovered patients are also suffering from post-COVID complications, including respiratory issues.

COVID cases in the State peaked from August 24 and September last year when 2,000-3,000 cases were recorded on a daily basis. Then, the ICU bed occupancy ranged from 1,350 to a little over 2,300.

From April 7 to 9 this year, 2,000 to 2,900 persons have been detected with the virus per day. ICU bed occupancy for the corresponding period has remained between 1,300 and just under 1,700.

No crisis yet

However, as per details in the daily COVID bulletin, there is no shortage as 4,989 ICU beds were available in government and private hospitals as on Friday.