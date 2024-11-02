ADVERTISEMENT

ICRISAT D-G to take over as WAF Secretary General

Published - November 02, 2024 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The outgoing Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), headquartered here, Dr. Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, is set to take up the role of Secretary General of the World Agriculture Forum later this month.

According to a press release from ICRISAT, Dr. Hughes’ extensive career marked by groundbreaking work in sustainable agriculture equips her to steer the WAF towards its mission. As the Secretary General of WAF, Dr. Hughes will focus on strengthening alliances and advancing innovative solutions in agriculture, ensuring that the WAF is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of the sector globally.

A distinguished plant virologist, Dr. Hughes also has her interests in remote sensing, digitalisation and gender equity. She is working on the integration of modern technologies, plant quarantine best practices and the ethical use of intellectual property to enhance agricultural outcomes.

