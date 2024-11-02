GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICRISAT D-G to take over as WAF Secretary General

Published - November 02, 2024 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The outgoing Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), headquartered here, Dr. Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, is set to take up the role of Secretary General of the World Agriculture Forum later this month.

According to a press release from ICRISAT, Dr. Hughes’ extensive career marked by groundbreaking work in sustainable agriculture equips her to steer the WAF towards its mission. As the Secretary General of WAF, Dr. Hughes will focus on strengthening alliances and advancing innovative solutions in agriculture, ensuring that the WAF is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of the sector globally.

A distinguished plant virologist, Dr. Hughes also has her interests in remote sensing, digitalisation and gender equity. She is working on the integration of modern technologies, plant quarantine best practices and the ethical use of intellectual property to enhance agricultural outcomes.

Published - November 02, 2024 12:49 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.