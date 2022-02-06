‘Icon of Partiality’ unveiled Statue of Equality: KTR

Hyderabad

06 February 2022 22:24 IST

This is not the first time KTR is targeting Modi

TRS working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao is leaving no opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, either reminding him of his promises made to the nation or the ‘partisan’ attitude towards non-BJP ruled States.

A day after Mr. Modi visited Hyderabad to dedicate the ‘Statue of Equality’ of saint Ramanujacharya, Mr. KTR took a dig at the PM tweeting ‘Icon of Partiality’ unveiled #StatueOfEquality referring to the allegations of partiality of BJP towards Telangana.

However, this is not the first time that Mr. KTR has directly targeted the Prime Minister. In December last, Mr. KTR questioned the gap between Mr. Modi’s ideas and actions referring to the increase in GST on handlooms and textiles from 5% to 12% while recalling the PM’s speech on National Handloom Day arguing for strengthening the handloom sector.

In an earlier attack, Mr. KTR shared a picture of Prime Minister’s lunch with construction workers after inaugurating the renovated Kashi Vishwanath temple and termed it as an election stunt with Uttar Pradesh going for Assembly elections. Juxtaposing the PM’s lunch picture with several pictures of labourers walking hundreds of kilometers to their home towns during the lockdown, Mr. KTR said the “PM remembers workers only when elections are around”.

The partiality narrative is being built by the TRS for afew months and this intensified after the budget presentation. Showing the way for TRS, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao went ballistic against the Centre and particularly the Prime Minister whom he described as ‘narrow-minded’. “BJP should be thrown into the Bay of Bengal and every effort should be made to rid the country of this party” was the essence of the two-hour-long press conference of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the ‘equality-inequality’ narrative on social media spilled over to Sunday as well with the unrelenting BJP and TRS workers targeting the rival leadership. While the TRS released papers of the protocol norms arguing that the CM need not accompany the PM during a non-government programme and BJP followers hitting back asking whether the ICRISAT was not an official programme.